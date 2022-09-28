HB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 220,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,728,000 after acquiring an additional 126,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $290,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $77.51.

