HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 150.7% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 87,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 52,439 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 132,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $75.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.29. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $74.44 and a 12 month high of $102.52.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.