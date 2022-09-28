HB Wealth Management LLC Has $203,000 Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,574 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLV. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 133.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,558,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,410,000 after buying an additional 1,462,676 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,492,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $22,880,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $12,390,000.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

SLV stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average is $19.72.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

