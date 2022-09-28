HB Wealth Management LLC Has $222,000 Stock Position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 73,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 551.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.92. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th.

