HB Wealth Management LLC Has $241,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $297,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.7% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506 over the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on STZ. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

STZ opened at $232.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.72 and a 200 day moving average of $241.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.