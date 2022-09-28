HB Wealth Management LLC Has $245,000 Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 15.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the first quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $91.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $88.02 and a 52-week high of $133.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.