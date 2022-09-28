HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $220,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 43.8% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $73.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.68. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.27.
LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on LYB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.45.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
