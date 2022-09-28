HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $239,000 in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,145,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 733.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 6,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $93.26 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.76 and a 52-week high of $174.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.33.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.51%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.29.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

