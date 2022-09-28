HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $251,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $414,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $294,000. Addison Capital Co acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $933,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $162.58 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.71.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,114 shares of company stock worth $20,787,583 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

