HB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,123 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $91.03 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $90.26 and a one year high of $108.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.197 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

