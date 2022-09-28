HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 83,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.8 %

MAR stock opened at $138.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.37 and a 200-day moving average of $160.52.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.21. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

