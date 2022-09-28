HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 144.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.45 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.24 and a 200-day moving average of $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

