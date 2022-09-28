HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China stock opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $61.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. Yum China had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

