HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 109 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cummins Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.22.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $203.17 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $247.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.27.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.