HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 263 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 2,475.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TEAM opened at $214.59 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $159.54 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The firm had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.42.

Atlassian Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.