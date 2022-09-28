HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 35 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,450.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 181 shares of company stock worth $218,307 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,081.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,214.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,318.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 614.54 and a beta of 0.71. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $19.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 67.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

