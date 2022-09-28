HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC opened at $74.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.80 and a 200-day moving average of $90.36. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.18 and a 52-week high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

