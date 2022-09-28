HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 985 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $206.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.03. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $165.92 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $8.57 per share. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 18.19%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

