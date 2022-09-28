HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,707,784 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $780,129,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ford Motor by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,771,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $418,988,000 after purchasing an additional 436,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,015,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $389,189,000 after purchasing an additional 372,901 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

