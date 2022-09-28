HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,569 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $555,083,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 800.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $61.00 target price on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.58.

Shares of BK stock opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $38.30 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average is $44.55. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Further Reading

