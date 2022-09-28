HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,556 Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,937,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 117.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 463,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,172,000 after buying an additional 249,821 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,939,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 763,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 95,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,372,000.

Get Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF alerts:

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

HMOP stock opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $43.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.27.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.