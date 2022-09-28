HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $556,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,479,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,601,000 after purchasing an additional 42,028 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of J stock opened at $109.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.50 and a 52-week high of $150.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.00 and its 200 day moving average is $131.38.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.57.

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

