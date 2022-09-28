HB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9,905.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,125,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,612 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 534.4% during the first quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 139,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 117,562 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1,241.5% in the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 112,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 104,271 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 63,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter.

RWX stock opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $37.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.18.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

