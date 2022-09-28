HB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 40.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.40.

WPC opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.061 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.18%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

