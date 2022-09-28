HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,104 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 117.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 72.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,245,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,647,000 after acquiring an additional 524,424 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 65.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 52.3% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 32,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PINS. Barclays raised their target price on Pinterest from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $1,480,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,480,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William J. Ready bought 222,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $5,000,720.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,720.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,509 shares of company stock worth $1,807,767. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.76. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.03 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $66.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

