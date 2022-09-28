HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 76 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Hershey by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 239,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total transaction of $33,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,661.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,778 shares of company stock valued at $87,825,805 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.94.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $221.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $234.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.41 and its 200 day moving average is $219.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

