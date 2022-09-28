HB Wealth Management LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Caleres by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Caleres by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its holdings in Caleres by 7.6% in the first quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 12,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Caleres by 9.8% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Caleres by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 29,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caleres alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAL shares. StockNews.com lowered Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Caleres Stock Performance

CAL stock opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $876.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.84. Caleres, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $31.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.07.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Caleres had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 34,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,045,429.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,902 shares in the company, valued at $15,596,381.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 34,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,045,429.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,596,381.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $36,054.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,421,304.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,040 shares of company stock worth $1,236,110 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.