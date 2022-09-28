HB Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.2 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $57.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.29. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $57.68 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. HSBC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

