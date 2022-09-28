HB Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.23.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $156.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.74 and its 200 day moving average is $151.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

