HB Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. OLIO Financial Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 218,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,981,000 after purchasing an additional 47,573 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 116,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 369,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

BIV opened at $72.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.41. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $89.72.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

