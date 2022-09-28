Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Purchases 100 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.2% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,587,638,000 after acquiring an additional 777,837 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,772,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,286,000 after acquiring an additional 265,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,070,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,837,000 after acquiring an additional 509,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,172,929,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $433.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.