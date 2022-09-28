Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $12.92 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 2.0% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LifePro Asset Management grew its position in Home Depot by 5.0% in the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 10.0% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 20,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 32.3% during the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 188,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,563,000 after purchasing an additional 45,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 34.5% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Trading Up 0.8 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Wedbush increased their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

NYSE:HD opened at $268.69 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

