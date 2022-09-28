IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $203,000 Stock Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

SJW Group Stock Performance

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.55. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.70.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.22). SJW Group had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $149.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SJW Group

In other SJW Group news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 533 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total value of $33,232.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,205.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total value of $33,232.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,205.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $75,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,529.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.