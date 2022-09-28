IFM Investors Pty Ltd Invests $849,000 in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 24,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at $367,095,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Trading Up 0.3 %

APP opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.27, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $116.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.19.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $776.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.75 million. AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APP shares. KeyCorp started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on AppLovin from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on AppLovin from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on AppLovin from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Featured Stories

