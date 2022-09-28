Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,181 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 75.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Illumina to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.27.

Illumina stock opened at $186.84 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $428.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.61. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,113.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Articles

