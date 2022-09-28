Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) Stock Position Decreased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter worth $225,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Down 0.2 %

PDEC stock opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.82. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88.

