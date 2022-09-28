Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $338,813.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,089,527,120.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $336,421.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $345,667.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $349,117.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total transaction of $347,461.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $368,138.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total transaction of $377,545.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $357,673.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $373,911.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $388,815.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total transaction of $412,919.00.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $148.89 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.79 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.49. The company has a market capitalization of $148.89 billion, a PE ratio of 275.72, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in Salesforce by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 6,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,515 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,322,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

