Insight Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,493.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,614 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,312.6% in the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,910.5% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,414.7% in the second quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 117,237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 112,575 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,079.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 62,318 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 59,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $114.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.51.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

