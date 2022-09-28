International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Position Boosted by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.0% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.7% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 29,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.21.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 2.4 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $93.78 and a one year high of $155.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.02. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

