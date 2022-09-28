Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,081,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,869,000 after acquiring an additional 123,754 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 979,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,678,000 after acquiring an additional 95,633 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PCEF opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.05.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

