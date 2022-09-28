Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth $92,665,000. ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 249.7% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 318,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,658,000 after purchasing an additional 227,104 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 455,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,496,000 after purchasing an additional 162,261 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,263,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,271,000 after purchasing an additional 108,684 shares during the period. Finally, RiverTree Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth $4,105,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.31. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $67.23 and a 12 month high of $82.68.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

