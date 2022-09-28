Investmark Advisory Group LLC Buys 443 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 3.2% of Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,375,000 after buying an additional 3,627,424 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $433.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

