iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $113.35 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.30 and a 12 month high of $130.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.44.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

