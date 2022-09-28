iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,640,000 after acquiring an additional 47,810 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 56,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

ACWI stock opened at $78.60 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $78.11 and a one year high of $107.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.89.

