iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,602 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McCutchen Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $200.12 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $198.79 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.50.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

