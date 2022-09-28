iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $92.23 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.03.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.