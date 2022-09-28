Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is StrongBox Wealth LLC’s 10th Largest Position

StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.6% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 21.2% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 33.5% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.5 %

JNJ stock opened at $164.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.