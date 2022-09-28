Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.7% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 69.9% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 58,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 23,947 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 18,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.5 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $433.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.08. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

