JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.5% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,812,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,728,000 after buying an additional 4,083,231 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,863,000. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 254,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $105.85 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.65 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $310.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

