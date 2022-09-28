JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Raised by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.4% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,812,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,231 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $1,863,000. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 254,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE JPM opened at $105.85 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $104.65 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.74 and a 200-day moving average of $121.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $310.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.